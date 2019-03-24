Portland woman collects donations to take to flood victims in the Midwest

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the Midwest cleans up from historic flooding, a Portland woman is stepping in to help.
Victoria Garrett plans to load a semi-truck with donations and drive it down to Nebraska at the beginning of April.
Her living room is covered with bags, and her kitchen table is piled with toiletries.
It’s been a busy and emotional week for Garrett.
“They’ve lost everything,” she said. “It’s all gone.”
Garrett is from the Midwest where millions of people are reeling from the flooding, including her family and friends. She tells FOX 12 several of her loved ones lost their homes. She actually just moved from Nebraska to Portland last year.
“It’s one of the worst feelings, you know. I have cousins there, I have siblings there, I have parents there, grandparents there, aunts, uncles – everybody’s there,” Garrett said.
Now, she’s doing what she can to help.
She says she already has about 30 bags full of donations and she has appointments every day this coming week to pick up even more items.
“I wanted to help my people. It’s Midwest love, it’s how we’re raised there in the heartland, and it’s what I can do from 2,000 miles away, so why not do it,” Garrett said.
Her friends, neighbors and other community members are chipping in too.
“It’s nasty, it really is,” friend Cassandra Gibson said. “If we can’t help them here, who’s going to help them?”
Filling Garrett’s car is just the first step. Their goal is to load everything onto a semi-truck.
“We just hope that every little bit helps, I guess,” Garrett said.
She’s accepting donations through March 30, before they take off on April 2.
You can find more donation information by visiting her Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
