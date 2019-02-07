PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A federal jury found a woman guilty of stealing nearly $1 million dollars from an Oregon foster care agency, money laundering and filing false personal income tax returns on Thursday.
From at least 2008 to 2015, Mary Holden Ayala, 59, of Portland was the President, Executive Director and primary agent of Give Us This Day (GUTD), a private foster care agency and residential program for youth.
The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said GUTD was primarily funded by the Oregon state and federal government for foster care services
From 2009 through 2015, Ayala gained complete control over GUTD finances where she wrote checks, used the GUTD debit card and withdrew cash at will, using the organization’s bank accounts as her own, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Ayala then used that stolen money to pay her mortgage, remodel her home and fund other retail, travel, and transportation expenses. She also used the money to fund other, non-GUTD business ventures
The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said, in total, Ayala stole nearly $1 million dollars from GUTD. In the process, GUTD residential center and house managers complained about a lack of basic necessities, including but not limited to food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, according to court documents.
“Children in foster care rely heavily on the agency to which they are entrusted, and these agencies are responsible for protecting and caring for them. Mary Holden Ayala grossly neglected her duties and selfishly stole from children in need,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “This prosecution demonstrates our firm commitment to protecting the integrity of federally-funded social service programs.”
In 2015, the day after Ayala resigned her position at GUTD, she filed five false federal income tax returns for tax years 2009 through 2013. She then filed a sixth false return for tax year 2014. Ayala failed to file a tax return in 2015.
A federal grand jury in Portland charged Ayala with five counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, one count of concealment of money laundering, one count of failure to file a personal federal tax return and two counts each of engaging in monetary transactions with criminally derived property and filing a false personal federal tax return. The government dropped the concealment of money laundering charge prior to trial.
Ayala will be sentenced on May 29, 2019.
The government has seized more than $450,000 dollars in criminally-derived proceeds from Ayala that it will seek to forfeit by court order post sentencing.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
