PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - When OHSU suspended its heart transplant program last year, Yvonne Cooper didn’t know what she would do.
She was a woman with congestive heart failure and already had a small pump placed in her heart called an LVAD, or Left Ventricular Aid Device, but she desperately needed a new heart.
Her doctors at Providence St. Vincent referred her to OHSU for the transplant – the only program in Oregon – and she was about to go in for her second evaluation and workup when she learned the program was no longer in operation.
At the time, 20 people were on OHSU’s waitlist for a heart transplant, and she had been on the verge of being number 21.
“That left me wondering what was going to happen,” Cooper told FOX 12.
The Portland woman has a lot of people who depend on her; she lives with her daughter and is also raising her son’s two young children.
She was worried she wasn’t going to make it.
But Cooper said her doctors at Providence helped her bridge the gap; they referred her to the University of Washington for a transplant instead.
But Cooper developed a rare infection in her LVAD and then got high blood pressure. She was about to be admitted to UW in Seattle when something amazing happened.
“In the time of waiting for a room in the emergency room, a heart came available for me that very day," Cooper said, fighting back tears. "I can’t explain to you the emotion that I had. It was just mind-boggling. It was just like, 'wow, I’ll get to live'. I will be able to take care of my children, and they transplanted me the very next day.”
That was in October and she’s still making regular visits to UW for checkups. In fact, she just had a biopsy there on Wednesday and everything is looking great.
“I’m just so grateful for the community who has supported me from day one in a very loving way. They made me feel like family. They cared so much, each and every one of them,” Cooper said of her doctors and care staff. “I can’t express the gratitude I feel for all of them. They gave their heart and soul to this.”
Cooper was also financially supported through the process, because having the transplant in Seattle essentially meant she had to move there for a few months for post-surgical care.
The Providence Foundation donated to an independent third-party called Project Access Now, and they interviewed candidates to determine who was in greatest need of help. Cooper was among them.
She says she can never repay this gift, but she’ll do whatever she can to support the program in the future.
“I’ve always promised them that as long as I’m alive, you’ll have what you’ll need,” she said of her grandchildren, ages 11 and 13. “I’m grateful that that’s happening.”
As FOX 12 reported Wednesday, both Providence and OHSU are working together to reopen a local heart transplant program in Portland, and the details of what that would look like and when it could happen are still being worked out.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.