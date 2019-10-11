PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are looking into an assault at the Mt. Tabor dog park Thursday night.
Kassaundra Lynn says she was assaulted after she told a man to not kick her dog. Lynn says she had been to the park many times before and has never had a problem.
She says she was leaving the park with her dog Thursday just before 7:00 p.m. when her pup found a new friend.
“We were on our way out when my dog met up with like a 10 to 14-month-old puppy and they started playing, everything was fine,” Lynn said.
Out of nowhere, she says a man suddenly broke the two dogs up and then kicked her dog. She says she told the man not to do that.
“He turned to me and said if you don’t watch out, you will be next,” Lynn said. “He went to pick my dog up by her neck and I was screaming at him to let her go. His wife was screaming at him to let her go.”
That’s when she says she ran towards them and tried to grab her dog from the man’s hands and things escalated further.
“I tried to take my dog away from him and he just slammed us on the ground,” Lynn said.
She says the man appeared to be at the park with his wife or girlfriend and two young children. She says they left promptly and she never got a look at the car they were driving.
“I just remember her dragging, his wife dragging him away saying that we need to get out of here,” Lynn said.
When she hit the ground, Lynn says she hit her head on a rock, adding she has some other bumps and bruises. She is not letting the incident deter her from going back to the park.
She is hopeful that anyone who may have seen something or knows anything about the case that they will contact police.
ONLY ON 12: Portland woman shares her story of being randomly assaulted at the Mt. Tabor dog park last night. She says a man slammed her to the ground after he kicked her dog. Story at 6PM on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/h3vcttXkyh— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 11, 2019
“It was really traumatizing and I don’t want that to happen a second or third time,” Lynn said.
The man is described as a white/fair-skinned man with short dark-blonde hair. He weighs about 200 pounds with a stocky build and round face.
Anyone with information should contact Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.