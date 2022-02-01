PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Shalimar Williams had the odds stacked against her when she got out of prison but she never let it stop her and now she owns the only Black and female owned sit-down coffee shop in Portland.

“Being a child of addicts, being a child of someone who is incarcerated, going to prison and all of this so now literally, my pain is my power,” Williams said. She walked out of Coffee Creek Correctional Facility about thirteen and a half years ago and was determined to turn her life around for the better and to help others.

“While I was in there, there was a coffee cart and a lot of the girls that have about, I think five years or more, a long time they get to work at the coffee cart,” she said. “And I remember visiting my mom there every Sunday and we would get this coffee from these girls and so that stuck with me.”

That’s where the idea for Holy Beanz Coffee Shop came from. The shop’s doors officially opened on January 27 and is located on Northeast Alberta and 26th in Portland.

“I remember literally sitting on my bunk with my Bible and my cup of coffee and I never even drank coffee before I went to prison so falling in love with coffee and falling in love with Jesus I never knew it would actually mean something, “ she said.

However, this dream turned into reality didn’t come without its challenges or setbacks. After she was released from prison, she struggled to find a job.

“It was always no and then when I got in front of them they would be like oh you’re a felon? And it was just a car accident? I would hire you but our policy says no and we can’t do that,” she said. Now she plans to hire people who come from similar circumstances.

“My goal is to be able to provide that space to bridge that gap just to help somebody along their way,” she said. “If you knock on my door, I will open it because a lot of doors were not open for me and I will open the door for you.” Beyond that, she said the coffee shop is a space for everyone and all are welcome.

“I knew I needed to make a space for nonprofits, make a space for the community, make a space for people that look like me because representation is everything,” she said.

When you walk inside the shop, local black artists are featured on the walls and there are photos from local families and the Oregon Historical Society hung further back.

“Another lady came in actually and walked in and said that baby right there, that’s my mom,” Williams said. “They feel like this is their house and this is, they’re a part of it, this is their community this is where they all were born and raised and so for people to come back and feel that love again. It’s pretty surreal.” The shop is open 7 days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“The purpose is to have unity and love and at the end of the day we all want love and if I can’t change the world with my skills and my HR and all of that, I can provide a space of love, I can provide a space where people feel vulnerable and they can network in a cup, like literally you can get all that in a cup.”