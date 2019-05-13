Portland woman's dog recovering after shooting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) A Portland woman’s dog is recovering after someone shot it twice at Grant High School’s Marshall Campus.
Fiona Rickford told FOX 12 she was exercising her dog Friday night at the school located off Southeast 91st Avenue.
Rickford said her coonhound “Sadhana” was running free while she was driving behind in her car.
Rickford said her dog then approached someone who appeared to be a teenage boy and started barking at him. She said the boy immediately pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot at her dog three times.
The dog was hit by the gunfire in the neck and one of its legs.
Sunday, Sadhana had surgery to repair damage from the wounds. The dog is expected to be released from the animal hospital Monday.
Rickford said she was so focused on helping her dog that she didn’t have a chance to say anything to him before he took off.
“He took off running,” Rickford said. “He didn’t even care and I feel like that’s very sad. He didn’t even take the time to shoot a warning shot or see what the dog was going to do.”
“It’s amazing that she even survived because he shot her in the foot and neck and it’s going to be a very long and expensive journey,” Rickford added.
Rickford said Sadhana is friendly and was not going to attack the boy.
Rickford told FOX 12 that Sadhana’s medical bills and rehabilitation will cost about $10,000.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.
Portland Police said they don’t have any suspect descriptions. Anyone with information on the case should give them a call.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
