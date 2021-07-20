PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Portland woman said she was sprayed with bear mace outside a local hardware store. Katie Tiutiuma said she saw someone litter outside of Parkrose Hardware on Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Monday.
She says she yelled at the driver to not litter and that is when she said the man started mumbling. She says at one point the woman in the car leaned over the driver and sprayed her in the face with the mace. The moment was caught on surveillance camera. Tiutiuma described what it felt like to be maced.
“It literally felt like my body was on fire. I was trying to tell my partner it felt like a weighted blanket was put on me but the weighted blanket was 400 degrees.” she said.
Police are now investigating. The message she has for people who did this is a simple one, to just not litter.
