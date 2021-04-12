PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced a Portland woman was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to selling animal scales that were illegally imported into the country.
Agnes Yu, 53, was sentenced to three years federal probation and a $5,000 fine.
According to court documents, Yu and her husband operated Wing Ming Herbs, a store selling Chinese remedies and other merchandise in southeast Portland. On December 7, 2003, U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel screened Yu and her husband at the U.S.-Canada border. The inspection recovered 10 dried sea snakes and 49 dried big-toothed sea snakes. As a result, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sent the Yu’s a letter informing them about laws and regulations governing the import and export of wildlife into and out of the U.S, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
On November 14, 2017, an undercover postal worker with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service went to Wing Ming and spoke with Yu in Chinese. Yu sold the inspector thirty grams of pangolin scales for $165. Personnel at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory later confirmed the scales had been taken from a pangolin, a species of scaled anteater-like mammals regularly found in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. The commercial trafficking of all species of pangolins is illegal.
On July 24, 2018, an undercover agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service went to Wing Ming Herbs and purchased giant sea horses and fourteen shark fins, four of which originated from scalloped hammerhead sharks, which are protected by the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
On March 22, 2021, Yu was charged by criminal information with recklessly selling pangolin illegally imported into the U.S. in violation of CITES.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for protecting America’s wildlife from poaching, illegal commercialization, and other kinds of wildlife crime. If you have information related to a wildlife crime, please call 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477) or email fws_tips@fws.gov.
