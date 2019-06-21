PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman found guilty of stealing more than $1 million from an Oregon foster care agency has been sentenced to prison.
On Friday, Mary Holden-Ayala, 59, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison. She will also have to pay restitution.
In February, a federal grand jury found Holden-Ayala guilty of five counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property and seven counts of filing a false federal tax return.
From at least 2008 to 2015, Holden-Ayala was the President, Executive Director and primary agent of Give Us This Day (GUTD), a private foster care agency and residential program for youth.
The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said GUTD was primarily funded by the Oregon state and federal government for foster care services
From 2009 through 2015, Holden-Ayala gained complete control over GUTD finances where she wrote checks, used the GUTD debit card and withdrew cash at will, using the organization’s bank accounts as her own, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Holden-Ayala then used that stolen money to pay her mortgage, remodel her home and fund other retail, travel, and transportation expenses. She also used the money to fund other, non-GUTD business ventures
The Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office said, in total, Holden-Ayala stole nearly $1 million dollars from GUTD. In the process, GUTD residential center and house managers complained about a lack of basic necessities, including but not limited to food, toiletries and cleaning supplies, according to court documents.
In 2015, the day after Holden-Ayala resigned her position at GUTD, she filed five false federal income tax returns for tax years 2009 through 2013. She then filed a sixth false return for tax year 2014. Holden-Ayala failed to file a tax return in 2015.
