HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland woman who attempted to escape arrest in a police pursuit after stealing alcohol, costume store wigs and a vehicle has been sentenced to four years in prison, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

The crime spree took place Dec. 17 when Ramona Nyisha Washington drove a stolen car to a Beaverton liquor store where she proceeded to steal more than $100 worth of alcohol. Washington then went to a nearby costume store, stealing roughly $100 in wigs, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

When employees of the costume store caught Washington and tried to retrieve the items, she ran, hitting an employee in the leg with her car as she left.

Employees called the Beaverton police who soon spotted the stolen vehicle, pursuing Washington in a high-speed chase. During the chase, officers said Washington crashed into two occupied vehicles causing injury and damage.

Washington then attempted to escape on foot but was captured by police.

Charged with first-degree attempted robbery, failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Washington pleaded guilty Feb. 9. She’ll be transferred to Oregon Department of Corrections to begin her four-year sentence.