PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman is suing the city after a fire at a nearby homeless camp damaged her home.
The fire broke out in a city-owned lot on North Kerby Avenue back in December 2016
The lot is right next to the home of Raylynna Peterson, who also runs her law office out of the home.
The lawsuit describes her family's harrowing escape as propane tanks exploded and her daughter's bedroom window shattered.
FOX 12 spoke with Peterson the day of the fire.
“I ran back upstairs and got my youngest daughter out of bed and got my oldest daughter out of the shower and got clothes on them and we got out of the house. We were bare foot and had nothing,” she said.
The home was damaged by heat, smoke and water used to put out the fire.
The lawsuit claims the city forced the homeless campers to relocate to that lot and didn't enforce various codes.
Several non-profits are also being sued, accused of helping organize the camp.
The lawsuit is seeking more than $540,000 dollars.
The city declined to comment on the lawsuit.
