PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman says several shots were fired and at least one bullet flew into her townhome in Portland’s Lents neighborhood.
The woman says she’s lived at the home on Southeast 83rd Avenue for four months and has heard gunshots several times. Neighbors agree gunfire in the area is common, but say it’s the first time a bullet has actually gone into a home, that they know of.
Emmie Sperandeo says she woke up New Year’s Day to find a bullet had flown through her townhouse and become lodged in the wall that separates her unit from her neighbors’.
Not only did it pass through the exterior wall of the apartment she shares with two other roommates, she says it also went clear through their television set.
Sperandeo thinks it may have happened while they were all out Monday night celebrating New Year’s Eve. She says when they got home at 2 a.m., they went straight to bed without noticing anything unusual.
“I woke up this morning and I’ve never been more confused when I was like, ‘oh, there’s bullet holes in our living room,” Emmie Sperandeo said. “At first, I thought someone had tried to break in or was, like, in the house.”
Sperandeo says if the bullet had traveled any lower, it could’ve hit her dog, Bailey, who sleeps nearby.
A Portland police official says officers also found evidence of gunfire outside the townhouse.
Sperandeo says detectives were investigating the case Tuesday in the morning and afternoon; she says they found five shell casings not far from the home.
Portland police say no one has been arrested in connection to the case. Officers could not immediately offer any additional information.
