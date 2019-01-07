PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman in southeast Portland says she feels like she’s trapped inside her home after recent shootings outside her townhouse.
Emmie Sperandeo says she has asked to be let out of her lease but claims the property manager is not responding, despite a bullet flying into her living room.
Police confirm two shooting were reported just four days apart last week.
Now, Sperandeo says she and her roommates have been hiding in their stairwell every time they hear sounds coming from the alleyway behind their townhome, where they say both shooting happened.
Sperandeo says it is no way to live. She first spoke to FOX 12 on Jan. 1 and said she was confused as to why someone would shoot into her home on Southeast 83rd Avenue. Police say a single bullet passed through two walls and a TV.
Now, after the 22-year-old says she witnessed a second shooting footsteps away from the town home she shares with two other women, she says she’s angry.
“Friday, we were just starting to get comfortable in our home again,” Sperandeo said. “It’s been really scary even just sitting in our living room.”
Sperandeo says Friday is the day she and her roommates saw a man out back.
Neighbors say they also heard gunshots Friday night.
“He raised his gun and started shooting down our alley,” Sperandeo said. “It was just like, gunshot. It was so loud our ears were ringing.”
Detectives found shell casings outside the home on Jan. 1 but weren’t able to find any on Jan. 4, according to Portland police.
Sperandeo says she and her roommates are tired of hiding.
“Even my roommates are like, the first thing I do when I come home is make sure there’s not another bullet in the wall,” Sperandeo said.
Just four months after moving from Florida to Portland’s Lents neighborhood, Sperandeo says, they’re asking their property management company, Passadore Properties, for a way out.
“We contacted then and asked if we could get out of the lease, fee-free basically,” Sperandeo said. “And they responded and said we’d have to pay a fee we couldn’t afford.”
According to Sperandeo, she explained their safety concerns, but they haven’t been responding to her emails. She says she and roommates feel stranded and duped.
“It could have been a little naïve on my end, but the neighborhood looked decent,” Sperandeo said. “It looks nice from the outside.”
Sperandeo has started a GoFundMe to raise money to cover the cost of damage and moving expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/shootingaftermath
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
