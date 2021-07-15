Portland woman warns others about real estate scam

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local woman has a warning after nearly falling for a real estate scam. Alison Boekenoogen says she nearly lost $200,000 when trying to buy a home in Portland this week. Police say she was working with a realtor and a title company to transfer that money.
That’s when she got a scam email that looked like it was from the title company telling her to send the cash to a different account. “What was scary is they had so many details, they knew I was at the title company the day before. They knew the exact amount of money I was supposed to be wiring. They had information that made it seem very real. Where there's no way anyone else would have that information,’ Boekenoogen, said.
She added she almost fell for it, but unfortunately the title company and others had warned that wire fraud was on the rise and to make sure to call them to double and triple check. That’s when the title company told her that the email wasn’t from them. The good news is she was still able to finish the deal and it closes Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.