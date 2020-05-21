PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman won a $1,000 a week for life after purchasing a winning lottery ticket at a southeast Portland market.
The Oregon Lottery said Charlene Ascher usually bought her lottery tickets weekly at a local restaurant. However due to COVID-19 closures, Ascher purchased her weekly tickets at a convenience store down the street instead.
“If I would have skipped, I wouldn’t have won Win for Life!” Ascher said. “I checked all my tickets during the week, and I always check Win for Life last because there are so many numbers. When I realized I won, I said ‘Oh crap!’”
Ascher opted to take $52,000 per year as an annual payment, rather than the $1,000 weekly payment.
The Oregon Lottery reported that Ascher doesn't plan on making many changes to her life.
“I lost my sweetheart a year ago, and I traveled with him,” she said. “I plan on staying home and working on my yard. It will be the best yard on the street.”
Ascher purchased the winning ticket at the Food Fair market in southeast Portland. The convenience store will receive a selling bonus of $13,000.
