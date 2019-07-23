MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A Portland woman was convicted of animal abuse after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says she failed to provide treatment after her cat suffered severe facial burns and other injuries.
Marlene Hsieh was sentenced to 12 months of probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service, and is not allowed to own a cat for the next five years. The cat, named “Muzi”, nearly died from suspected chemical burns, according to the attorney’s office.
The investigation began in January this year after Hsieh brought the animal to a pet hospital in the 7400 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard in Portland with what appeared to be burns that were a few weeks to a month old.
“The left side of Muzi’s face was missing fur, covered in scabs and Muzi was unable to open her left eye,” according to a Multnomah County District attorney. “Muzi’s right hind foot had lost its claws, pads and a toe, leaving bones exposed. Obviously, these were very serious and concerning injuries.”
Staff explained the seriousness of Muzi’s injuries, but Hsieh refused all treatment, according to the attorney’s office.
Eventually, Hsieh left the hospital with Muzi, pain medicine and antibiotics; upon leaving, staff notified Multnomah County Animal Services and reported what they suspected to be abuse and/or neglect.
Multnomah County Animal Services contacted Hsieh later that day and determined that it was in the best interest to remove Muzi from her home. Muzi was taken to Dove Lewis Animal Hospital and received immediate intensive care. Doctors determined Muzi would have died from sepsis without proper care, according to the attorney’s office.
