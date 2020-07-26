PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The oldest member of Shaarie Torah, a Portland synagogue, turned 100 years old on Sunday.
Because of the pandemic, friends and neighbors got creative in celebrating Frida Gass Cohen and organized a surprise drive-by birthday parade for her.
Cohen told FOX 12 the synagogue had planned a party for her with about 300 guests, but because of COVID-19 they made adjustments and a line of cars drove by to wish her a happy birthday.
Frida, a Portland local, turns 100 today! Friends and family have organized a drive by birthday party for her 🎁🎊🎉 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/E4BRfsYy1i— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) July 26, 2020
She says it’s not exactly how she imagined her birthday, but she’s grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate her.
“So we are celebrating together for a wonderful time, and I pray that God grant them the years and the good fortune that I have had in my 100 years,” Cohen said.
She says she also had a family dinner celebration Saturday night and will have another one Sunday night.
When asked what her secret was to making it to the 100-year mark, she said it was working. Cohen says she worked until she was 98 years old.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.