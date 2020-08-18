Portland working on proposal to address rising gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - July saw some the highest number of reported shootings in decades, a trend Portland Police would not like to see continue.
More than halfway through August, the bureau has already responded to nearly two dozen shooting calls, with officers responding to calls all across the city.
According to press releases dating back to July 28, the bureau has responded to at least 20 shooting calls. A spokesperson for PPB says protests are causing a delay in their response times. They say their resources are currently stretched with the ongoing protests and the bureau is trying to address the issues of violence as best they can.
According to PPB press releases officers have responded to at least 20 shooting calls across the city in the last three weeks. The city is working on a proposal to address increased gun violence. pic.twitter.com/k3NEMajM7e— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 19, 2020
Mayor Ted Wheeler's office says they are working urgently with the Office of Violence Preventing and PPB on a proposed program that will be effective and responsive to increasing gun violence.
In a statement, the Mayor’s office said the program will also eliminate the concerns that were raised about the Gun Violence Reduction Team. The GVRT was disbanded on July 1.
“Here’s what we’re doing right now: Chuck Lovell, chief of the police bureau, has reassigned seven staff members to shooting investigations," spokesperson Tim Becker said. "This includes officers and detectives so that each victim, and each case, gets the bureau’s full attention. We are also bringing needed resources to the Office of Violence Prevention, which reports to the Mayor, and which is deeply engaged with community to prevent and interrupt this harm.”
