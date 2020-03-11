PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Youth Philharmonic made a big change to its annual fundraising breakfast because of concerns over the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
People usually get to meet the musicians during the breakfast, but this year, there was no breakfast. Instead, the musicians were introduced Wednesday morning during a livestream on YouTube.
After the presentation, people were asked to donate online.
Organizers are hoping that they'll actually reach a bigger audience and raise more money this year.
"The concept here is that we're going to reach some PYP alums that we have all over the country today that probably wouldn't have been, definitely, would not have been at the Multnomah Athletic Club this morning for this incredible fundraiser, and people who had the opportunity that couldn't attend, so definitely we hope it's a very, very successful event throughout the country," said Patrick Siver.
At last year's fundraising breakfast, the Philharmonic raised more than $96,000. That money went to music education programs that serve about 13,000 students.
This year, the goal was to raise $100,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.