PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It was a busy Sunday in downtown Portland, as hundreds of people crossed the Portlandathon finish line – a race incorporating a marathon, half marathon, 5-mile course and 4-mile river walk.
But the official finish times are still in question, after a freight train caused a delay for more than 20 minutes near the end of the course.
For most participants, the delay was only a frustration. But for elite runners hoping to qualify for the Boston Marathon, it’s a tough blow.
Race organizers tell FOX 12 the train caused a delay of 22 minutes and 11 seconds.
“We were waiting 5 minutes, and then 10 minutes,” said fellow 5-mile racer Debbie Mannix. “And then the people, the big runners, marathoners and half marathoners started showing up. One girl was in tears, one guy started getting angry.”
“I was one of the first people that was waylaid,” said 5-mile racer Maureen Andersen. “I saw the train kind of slowly run through and there was no pad for people to pause their time or do anything except stand there and watch the train go.”
Union Pacific tells FOX 12 the delay was unforeseen and that “mechanical issues on a prior train resulted in a train crossing the tracks during the Portland Marathon… we apologize to those who were impacted by the situation.”
The Portlandathon, the new version of the defunct Portland Marathon, was put on this year by Paula and Dave Harkin.
On the race website, they wrote, "We are working diligently to find solutions, remedies, and to otherwise address individual issues. We know that his has impacted many, many athletes” and asked people to “submit GPS data if you have it, details about personal delays, and any other observations you would like to add.”
It’s not clear how many Boston hopefuls were impacted by the delay, but Dave Harkin told Fox 12 late Monday they’ve already received dozens of emails.
Late Monday, Dave Harkin said they are trying to gather as much information as possible from people who were affected.
“We have contacted USATF (USA Track and Field Federation) to see if there is protocol we should follow. We strongly believe that we can accurately predict finish times for many of our racers including marathoners but we need some help. We have also contacted Chicago Marathon, NY Marathon, and the Disney World Marathon for guidance on how to best handle this situation,” Harkin wrote to FOX 12.
“The whole time [I was waiting there] I was thinking, oh Paula [Harkins] is going to take the heat for that. It’s sad. She didn’t have any control over that,” Mannix added. “It’s sad for the Portland Marathon, it’s probably one more notch in their problems.”
Andersen told Fox 12 she was on track for a personal best when she was stopped behind the train.
“I was!” she said. “But what can you do. I paused my app, so that’s my unofficial time, but it would have been nice to get that PR.”
FOX 12 asked to speak with race organizers on camera Monday, but they were not able to do so.
Harkin also provided the following information:
“MARATHON: We know for certain that runners with a finish time between 3:00 hours and 3:25 were impacted by the train crossing at Nicolai.
We know that all participants in all races were impacted between 9:42 and 10:04 (time of day) at the crossing at the Steel Bridge.
HALF MARATHON: This would include half marathoners with a projected finish time of between 1:09:15 and 1:30:40.
FIVE-MILE: We believe that racers between a finish time of 53:20 and 1:12:43 were delayed.
Participants can expect phases of corrected results as we collect them. As for The Boston Marathon and other qualifying events, we will do everything we can to communicate our adjustments, to document our adjustments, and to assist in any way possible to ratify our results.
The train crossing(s) also impacted pace groups including but not limited to projected finish times of 1:42 to 2:05 hours.”
If you are a Boston hopeful affected by the freight train delay, you can learn more here: https://runwithpaula.com/portlandathon.
