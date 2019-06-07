Portlanders camp out early for Grand Floral Parade

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many people lined the streets in Portland Friday night camping out for the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.
FOX 12 spoke with the McMillen family who staked out their spot early at Northeast Weidler and Northeast 3rd Avenue.
It’s a longstanding tradition for the family. They had games, snacks and some patriotic decorations.
“We just like to dress up and have fun,” Debbie McMillen said.
It was the perfect setup for a night camped out for the parade.
“I mean, we're celebrating Portland,” Craig McMillen said.
The McMillen family has been camping out since the early 1980s.
“It started when I started dating Debbie and it was her family that would spend the night. And we started down on Burnside, actually,” Craig McMillen said.
Craig says what he loves most about the Rose Festival is the sense of community and the time to sit back, relax and enjoy each other.
“It's the family and friends,” McMillen said. “It's the time that we spend together.”
Many staked out their spots all over town Friday night with excitement for the morning and carrying on family tradition.
“My family have been watching at this spot since I was a kid, so now I have a little one and I want to take him and show him,” Rhett Acler said.
As the night went on, the McMillen family hunkered down in blustery conditions with an intense game of Yahtzee.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It travels down Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, across the Burnside Bridge, through downtown Portland, and ends at Lincoln High School.
The parade is estimated to wrap up at 2 p.m.
