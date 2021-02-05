Portlanders create new coalition to tackle gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With ongoing gun violence, community members have decided to step up and create a new coalition to try and combat the number of shootings we're seeing. It's called Portland for Positive Impact.
In 2021 alone, Portland Police said we've already seen more than 100 shootings across the city.
"I worry about my family because we live in dangerous neighborhoods," Lionel Irving, said.
Randy Philbrick is a Portland native and organizer of Portland for Positive Impact. He lives in the Hazelwood Neighborhood, which saw the highest number of shootings last year at 79, and no longer feels safe there.
"It’s a little unnerving. I don’t like sending my kids outside," Philbrick said.
Gun violence has been an ongoing problem in the last several months. Most notably, the uptick began in July 2020, shortly after PPB's Gun Violence Reduction Team was disbanded. Philbrick said that's when he decided he needed to act.
"I knew that gun violence was going to spike. I knew it was because the guns they were taking off the street are no longer being taken off the street. They’re just getting recycled. That was my tipping point," Philbrick said.
This gun violence issue is personal to Lionel Irving, a former gang member turned community activist. He's started local programs to prevent kids from joining gangs and to help reduce recidivism.
“If I’m going to be a part of it, I sure don’t want to have the same role I played before," Irving said. "I just had a baby boy and I definitely want to leave the world a better place for him. I don’t want my kids to even look at the path I’ve been through."
Both Irving and Philbrick said the only way to tackle this issue is if everyone comes together to find holistic solutions.
Friday - Mayor Ted Wheeler laid out more specific plans to address gun violence by implementing three actions.
First, he said he supports and authorized Chief Chuck Lovell to implement the Shooting Review to identify those at risk of gun violence. He also said he supports deploying a PPB Sergeant, four officers and two detectives to be on call to respond to shootings 24/7. Finally - he said he approved the request for a specialist for next-day collection of video and other evidence.
Both Philbrick and Irving said they've had a hard time reaching city leaders. They've called on Commissioner Hardesty to come to the table to find solutions to this problem. FOX 12 reached out to her office, but she was unavailable to comment.
