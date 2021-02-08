PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - This Super Bowl Sunday, health officials warned against packed bars and parties. So Portlanders found some safer ways to celebrate while still supporting their local spots outside.
"We wanted to get a drink, have some food, see if Tom Brady’s still got it in him," Ariana Alonzo said as she watched the game from the patio at Portland Sports Bar & Grill.
It was game on, heaters on, as football fans tried to stay cozy outside and from a distance.
"Definitely social distancing, there’s no one very close to us," Alonzo said.
"We’re all safe and being careful with it, that’s why I'm not throwing an event at my place," Hayden Phillips said, who was also watching at the bar.
With nice weather and a big patio, owner Jon Ottman at Portland Sports Bar & Grill said he’s actually been able to serve more customers for Super Bowl Sunday this way than he normally would inside.
"We’re the only one in the neighborhood, nearby region that can have tables outside so it works out well for us," Ottman said. "COVID's been tough on everybody and it's very nice to be able to get through this hard time, have some fun people enjoying themselves."
At the same time, other places, like River Pig Saloon, are seeing a fraction of the amount of customers they’d normally have for the big game; what would usually be two or three hundred people throughout the day instead maxed at 50.
"When you’re bartending and there’s no one at the bar it’s a little bit different so I get to watch the game but I don’t get that energy that I normally see," River Pig bartender Justin Ramirez said.
Fans said they were fine to forego the usual party to at least still have some fun.
"Doing something other than being in our houses like we’ve been doing for the past year now," Alonzo said.
"Trying to make the most of it by living nearby and having a bar that gives you a warm seat to sit at," Phillips said.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, 31-9.
