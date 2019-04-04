Portlanders join national day of action to call for release of Mueller report

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of protestors in Portland took park in a nationwide effort Thursday, demanding the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.
The nearly 400-page Mueller report came out on March 22, but the results of the investigation have not been seen by anyone outside of the White House and the Justice Department.
Protestors in Portland near the Waterfront Thursday night said that needs to change, calling for the reported to be released and taking part in a national day of action.
People of all ages took part in the day of action, along with other people from coast to coast. Many people say they won’t quit until the full and unreacted report is released.
Every page of the Mueller report has been flagged as confidential material. The U.S. Attorney General says he intends to release a redacted version by mid-April, but protesters Thursday night said that’s not good enough.
“We need to take matters into our own hands,” said one protester.
“This is an important moment to remind everybody that we deserve the truth and we’re going to keep demanding it until we get it,” another protester said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.