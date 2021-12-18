Portlanders prepare for possible wintry weather this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It's almost winter in Portland, and with a possibility for snow this weekend, it's time to stock up on some of the must-haves.

"I've seen a lot of people buying shovels and different ice scrapers for your car and also the Yaktrax, which go on the bottom of your shoes," Vivian McMahon, who works at Pearl Hardware, said. "Pet-safe deicer is really good in case it gets really slippery outside of your house so you can leave safely. "

Joe Shum Seruto said last winter was his first in Portland and he wasn't prepared for the extreme conditions.

"We're going to get a propane heater for our house because we lost power for eight days last year," he said. "It was very cold."

Now that winter is right around the corner, he said he wanted to be ready sooner than later, so he’s not caught without heat again.

"It was our first year in Portland, so we weren't really prepared for that," Shum Seruto said. "We know there's a chance it could happen again and so we figured might as well get ready for it."

The West Hills tend to be the spot that sees the best chances for snow in the metro area and Tom Pollard can attest to that. He's lived in the area for more than 25 years.

"I live at 1,000 feet it's kind of a steep hill so that alters your life a bit," Pollard said.

He made a last-minute trip to the store Saturday to get some groceries.

"I bought a couple of things I might've waited a few days for. You shop ahead a little bit," he said.