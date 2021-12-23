PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Ankeny Hardware Owner Norman Chusid is no stranger to the rush of customers that comes with winter weather.
"Every day has been three to four times above what a normal day is," Chusid said. "It's been nonstop people coming in and getting prepared. we've probably sold 150-200 snow shovels in the last week, a couple ton of salt in the last couple of weeks."
He's been very busy leading up to Christmas Day and with a chance for snow knocking on Portland's door, customers have been acting fast to get items like deicer, ice scrapers and snow cleats.
"I'm getting this cool little car shovel because I'm going up to the mountain next month and figured it'd be good to have in case I need to dig my car out this weekend," Shelby Daugherty said.
"We're buying a snow shovel and faucet covers because we moved from a condo to a home. It used to be taken care of for us but guess what? Now we get to do it ourselves," Joana Freedman said.
Freedman and Carol Cook said they're used to Oregon's snow weather, but they still take it seriously. They said they plan to play it safe this weekend and stay indoors.
"We both have all wheel drive but we're going to pretty much stay close to home," Cook said.
"Plus, we're hosting tomorrow night and Christmas night, so we'll have plenty of food," Freedman said.
Normally Ankeny Hardware would be closed between Christmas and the New Year, but Chusid said they're going to open anyway in case anyone needs furnace parts.