PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - With Governor Kate Brown's two-week pause on social activities starting in five counties, including Multnomah, on Wednesday, one of the measures is limiting social gatherings.
Gov. Brown said the goal with the two-week pause is to reduce the number of people we interact with and how often we see them.
Gabrielle Mueller and Scott Steinman said they've changed their plans because of the governor's announcement.
"It matters to us what the state officials say and that’s what we’re gonna go by," Mueller said.
They had a "Friendsgiving" planned for next weekend and realize now that even what was going to be a small gathering of about 10 people is too much.
"Just looking out for our friends that we were gonna have over, ultimately it's just best to wait and see what’s happening," Steinman said.
Under the pause, Gov. Brown said limit social gatherings to your household or no more than six people. If including those outside of your household, make these gatherings less frequent, and keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
"With friends, the next two weeks, nothing's been planned, it's all up in the air, so we’ll see how things go," Murali Dharan said.
The governor and Oregon Health Authority are also encouraging safe alternatives for celebrating Thanksgiving.
"My mom actually has pre-existing conditions so we take COVID pretty seriously," Calvin Flax said. "She normally does a big Thanksgiving event where all of our family comes and she cooks. This year she’s gonna cook and probably just drop the food off with us or we can swing by and pick it up just at the front door."
People we spoke with said it is difficult to keep these measures up but ultimately health and safety come first.
"I think it would be a little bit easier if the number of cases were going down and we felt like we were sort of beating this thing," Flax said.
"At the end of the day as frustrating and fatiguing as it can be, it's just something that I think we need to pursue and continue to kind of live by," Steinman said.
In looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Gov. Brown said celebrating virtually is safest and that there are creative ways to do that, like cooking favorite recipes, watching something together or playing games all via video chat, mailing or dropping off treats and decorations in advance, and dressing up even if you’re not going out.
