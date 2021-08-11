MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Whether you plan to cool off at the pool, get some ice cream or head to the movie theater to take a break from the heat - Multnomah County Public Health said now's the time for people to have a plan to stay cool.
"It zaps the energy out of you. Again, past a certain threshold it's kind of scary, really," Ben Gramann said.
So, how are people planning to stay cool in the triple digit temperatures? Some like Anna Carter said they're getting out of town.
"Either Thursday or Friday we're going to go to the coast. We're going to try to make it over to the coast to get 20-degree cooler weather," Carter said.
While others are riding out the heat wave inside.
"We're fortunate enough to have AC so we're gonna probably stay a bit inside. Make good use of the mornings, get out," Gramann said.
Portland Public Pools are another option some people plan to take advantage of the next couple of days.
"Tomorrow probably we'll come as well because the kids love it," Noha Farhat said.
Portland Parks and Recreation said they are closing all outdoor pools early Thursday, at 2:35 p.m., for the safety of staff and guests. They said they'll keep an eye on the forecast before the decide whether to close early Friday.
Of course, another way to keep cool is at Multnomah County cooling centers. They have four, 24-hour centers across Portland where you and your pet can take a break from the heat. Those centers are:
• Arbor Lodge Shelter: 1952 N Lombard St.
• Sunrise Center: 18901 E Burnside St.
• Portland Building: 1120 SW 5th Ave., Portland
• Kellogg Middle School, 3330 SE 69th Ave., Portland, opens 6 pm Thursday
The county has also shared some tips on how to prepare and stay cool during this heat wave.
