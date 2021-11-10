Portlanders speak out before city council votes on budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a marathon meeting on Wednesday night the Portland City Council heard from Portlanders about what to do with tens of millions of dollars in budget surplus. The meeting was nearly 7 hours long.
Roughly a hundred members of the public testified with a whole mix of opinions on the pressing issues of homelessness and violence and crime in the city. Many people stressed the need for immediate action on these things some saying they’re afraid to leave their homes or can’t protect their businesses.
“Too many innocent lives have been sacrificed on the altars of rhetoric and failed policies. Set aside your differences, unite, and address these basic needs of the Portland community,” Madeem Azerski, who lives in Portland, said.
"This morning I spoke with the owners of a business next door about starting our own patrol for the northeast Broadway corridor. And as we’re discussing this I’m thinking why are we the local businesses having to create our own patrol? We shouldn’t have to do that. It’s not our job to do that. It’s your job,” Sarah Drescher, who owns a business, said.
As part of the public safety efforts Mayor Ted Wheeler is proposing rehiring retired police officers and offering bonuses to attract recruits among many other investments.
There were mixed opinions about putting money back into policing, a year after major cuts to the bureau.
“That means cops will be driven by the desire to receive a large chunk of money rather than being driven by the values of wanting to serve and protect the people of Portland,” Jennifer Krzyzewski said.
“We need to provide the Portland Police Bureau with more resources immediately as well as providing funding for community-based prevention programs,” Drew Smith said.
Commissioners unanimously voted for an amendment that limits the rehiring of retired officers to a one-year assignment with an option at the end for the police chief to extend that up to another year.
It also prevents the rehiring of officers who faced an investigation, trained other officers in crowd control methods that are unconstitutional, cooperated with federal agents in ways that violated city policy or who have a history of complaints.
The council plans to vote on the budget next Wednesday afternoon.