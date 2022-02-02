PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland City Commissioners heard from fed up Portlanders, Wednesday, about crime in the city. They gave Commissioners an earful, saying they don’t feel safe working in the city.
This hearing comes just days after the Portland Business Alliance released the results of a new poll. The poll found that 88% of Portland voters feel that the quality of life is getting worse in the city. This is a significant rise from the 49% who reported feeling the same way in 2017.
Dar Crammond of the U.S Geological Survey said things have changed.
"In the last two years those sad realities have grown into intolerable conditions. We've had two burglaries, two sets of camps at the office and parking facility. When at last they are cleared out dozens immediately return and resettle. Last year a propane heater explosion on our sidewalk blew out windows in the office,” said Crammond. “Our employees have had many dangerous encounters with unhinged residents of these camps.”
City Commissioners listened to and sympathized with the concerns, saying they would like to work on these complex problems.
According to the PBA’s recent poll, 81% of Portland voters don’t trust their elected leaders to effectively provide public services.