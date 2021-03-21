Portland's Asian American community hosts vigil to mourn lives lost in Atlanta shootings

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Chinese Association of Portland and United Chinese Americans hosted a vigil along the Waterfront downtown Saturday to mourn the lives lost in the Atlanta spa shootings earlier this week.
Well over 100 Portlanders gathered at the waterfront to show support to the Asian American community and denounce hate crimes against Asian Americans.
The shootings this week left eight people dead, six of them Asian women. After learning what happened Tuesday, attendees say they're devastated.
"We feel pain, we feel frustrated, we feel fear," Shidn Li said.
"It was sad. It was so sad I couldn't go to sleep," Liying Zheng said.
Alex Chiu painted a memorial for the eight lives lost. While the victims weren't his family, he said it still hits close to home.
"It's like, oh, I have to think about my parents now. A lot of the folks remind me of my grandparents. It feels very personal," Chiu said.
Organizers said they put this vigil on to spread awareness about hate crimes against Asian Americans on a national scale.
"It is not right for this country. We have no room for it. We very strongly condemn what happened to those crimes against those people," Hardy Li, a national organizer for the United Chinese Americans, said.
Chiu national awareness is important.
"I don't know if I've felt there's been a national event that's centered around Asian Americans as much as this, so I feel like this is a significant moment in history," Chiu said.
