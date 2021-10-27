PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - At Rodda Paint in Portland’s Central Eastside, employees are beefing up security around transportation vans in hopes of stopping the onslaught of catalytic converter thefts that have plagued the business.
President and CEO David Wolf describes the cage-like fencing system that will be constructed at the front bay of its warehouse location off SE Taylor Street.
The fence will have gates and razor wire along the top of its extra-tall sides that fit to the building.
“We used to lose like two or three catalytic convertors a year,” Wolf said. “We lost eight this year just on this truck and we have 30 stores in Portland.”
Rodda Paint is adding additional safety and security features across its Portland locations and is taking even more drastic measures in some cases.
“I’m actually moving the Glisan store right now because of crime and homeless,” Wolf said.
The frustrations are echoed by countless businesses who’ve endured an uptick in crime, unsanitary conditions where homeless camps meet store fronts, and owners who often say they experience trouble getting meaningful help to clean it all up.
What’s different now: some businesses leaders are growing more vocal.
“I urge you to take immediate action to make our city safer for our businesses and employees,” said Stumptown Coffee Roasters Head of People, Lindsey Crawford, during testimony before a city council meeting Wednesday.
“Our fleet of delivery vans regularly gets vandalized with gas tanks drilled and catalytic converters sawed off,” Crawford added. “Employee’s vehicles have been broken into in broad daylight while parked in our parking lot.”
The owner of Salt and Straw also weighed in, sharing stories of unsafe conditions or even violence aimed at workers and the need to spend upwards of $100,000 to improve security around their properties in Central Eastside.
Concerned businesses told city council they want an improved 911 system, an expansion of the Portland Street Response team, more housing solutions for homeless and policies that actually move them off the streets.
Wolf said he’s skeptical the future holds any tangible outcomes.
“I don’t care how many hundreds of little, tiny homes they build,” Wolf said. “It doesn’t move the needle. I love the ideas; they don’t work, so this place is getting worse and worse.”
But city councilors and Mayor Ted Wheeler reaffirmed their commitment to solving homeless issues, saying the proof will be in the money.
You’ll see us make good on our words when we pass our fall budget process,” Wheeler said.