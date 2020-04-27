PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Housing Bureau is no longer accepting applications for its new emergency funding program after it reached the limit for applications with in the first half hour of being open.
211info began accepting applications for the Emergency Household Stabilization fund at 10 a.m. Monday, and by 10:30 a.m. it stopped.
A spokesperson with the Portland Housing Bureau told FOX 12 that more than 1,000 Portlanders applied within the first 30 minutes.
The Emergency Household Stabilization fund was announced last week. The city has $200,000 to give out to help those impacted by COVID-19.
Portlanders who applied and meet the income requirements will get a $250 VISA gift card to help pay their bills.
While the application window for the fund has not closed, the housing bureau says to contact 211info for information about additional community resources.
As long as illegals are taken care of, who cares about real citizens?
