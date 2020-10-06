Portland's homeless crisis grows during pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The uphill battle to alleviate Portland’s homeless crisis has only gotten more challenging during the pandemic.
City leaders, homeless advocates and bureaus that handle camp cleanups told Fox 12 that the homeless have become more visible since the pandemic as more people have been forced to the streets and camps have grown more established.
This comes as COVID-19 has all but halted the camp sweeps that would typically force the homeless to move along and allow crews to cleanup camps and collect the accumulation of belongings that people leave behind.
As camps grow larger and more established, campers bring more items.
Suzanne Rollins lives on the edges of several large camps that stretch along NE 33rd Drive off Marine Drive.
“It started (getting bad) in March and it’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” Rollins said.
“What I’m concerned about, number one, is fire,” Rollins said. “Because if there’s a fire, I’m done.”
Rollins estimates there are between 50 and 100 campers living around her.
Along NE 33rd Drive, there are dozens of campers, RV’s and broken-down cars.
“I voted for Ted Wheeler because he said he was going to do something about homelessness, and I haven’t seen it yet,” Rollins said.
Rollins added that she hasn’t decided if she’s going to support Wheeler’s main opponent, Sarah Iannarone, because she doesn’t know much about the mayoral candidate.
Marine Drive is also littered with homeless camps and large piles of an assortment of items, including trash and debris.
“If the city doesn’t do anything and these camps keep growing and growing, I think eventually it could drive all my customers away,” said Donald League, who owns Al’s Thai Food with his wife.
League said they took over the restaurant in March and have watched homeless issues grow more alarming ever since.
League said they deal with attempted theft, threatening behavior and illegal dumping on a nearly daily basis.
“The bigger the camps are going to get the worse it’s going to get,” League said.
In Old Town, several businesses told Fox 12 that they’ve seen a drastic increase in the number of tents along the streets.
Some businesses, like CC Slaughters, claim it detracts from customers and is a factor, along with COVID-19 impacts, in their decisions to close.
The city of Portland took in nearly 900 complaints of camps last week, identifying nearly 200 separate camp locations.
A city report shows six campsites were removed and another 38 were cleaned up.
The number of complaints isn’t unusual, according to the city’s Office of Management and Finance.
Since April, the city has received an average of 750 campsite complaints.
A quick check of prior reports shows that the city often gets anywhere from 500 to more than 1,000 complaints a week.
A spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Finance said the city disposes of nearly 550,000 lbs. of trash and debris each month and collects garbage daily.
According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, 75 more shelter beds will be available at the Mt. Scott Community Center in November.
That’s in addition to 120 new beds at the Charles Jordan Community Center.
A spokesman for Wheeler said the Mayor is “highly unsatisfied” with living conditions for the homeless on the street as well as the garbage, waste and their impact on the community and businesses.
The Mayor’s Office said Wheeler is working to open another 125 beds and also identify new sites where homeless can pitch tents in city-managed camps with access to basic services.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
"the homeless have become more visible since the pandemic as more people have been forced to the streets"
How is that exactly, since there's been a moratorium on evicting renters that can't pay their rent? Maybe we're attracting urban campers since the downtown has been declared a free fire zone.
