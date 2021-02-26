Portland's Office of Violence Prevention shares the work it's doing on the streets to prevent gun violence.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- After more deadly shootings in Portland, we're now hearing from Portland's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP) on the work it's doing on the streets to prevent continued gun violence.
It's been in place since 2006, and the four-person team works with other groups to get boots on the ground.
FOX 12 spoke with Director Nike Greene, who says the office's work is done on the front end to build those important relationships.
"Our outreach workers are showing up in many many spaces where there's potential and high-risk potential of conflicts and trying to disrupt, trying to interrupt trying to deter," Greene said. "Building relationships even upstream with our younger generation so they don't come downstream, so we don't find them as victims that we don't have to see them in the hospitals and in the prisons or in the graveyard."
Greene says the OVP also works with teams who follow up with families for support in the wake of tragedy.
"We also have our hospital-based trauma response. And right they're currently based in Emanuel hospital. So every time there is a shooting victim or a victim of even a stabbing, assault they show up," Greene said. "They are working with the hospital staff to make sure that that victim and their family have the support they need, really more specifically trying to reduce retaliation, reduce recidivism meaning to be re-victimized again."
Greene says her office also has a trauma and violence impacted family program that can provide mentoring and mental health services.
Neighborhood groups are also joining the effort.
Friday afternoon Portland for Positive Impact, the Hazelwood Neighborhood Association and Coalition to Save Portland met virtually to talk about how they can work together.
"We want to identify youth that are more susceptible to being recruited by gangs so we can identify that early and then get some intervention there," Portland for Positive Impact Founder, Randy Philbrick said. "I figured it’d be better to condense our efforts instead of coming at the mayor from three different directions, we come at him as a group that way he’s probably more likely to respond to us and we can also collaborate."
Portland has seen 163 shootings so far this year, injuring 43 people and killing 10, Portland Police Bureau officials said.
