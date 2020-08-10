Portland's protests continue as help from OSP set to end

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland saw yet another violent clash with police Sunday night as protests and riots have continued for months.
Sunday’s skirmish ended with 16 arrests as officers declared a riot in north Portland.
FOX 12 witnessed protesters set dumpster fires before police officers in riot gear started forcing protesters to move away from the Portland Police Association building off North Lombard Street.
Protesters threw things at officers, including fireworks. Officers were also spotted throwing people to the ground and launching pepper balls.
The police bureau released photographs of two officers that were hurt by illegal fireworks. One shows an officer with an abrasion on her neck and the other shows another with cuts on his legs.
The violence, once again, caught the eye of the president. President Donald Trump on Monday morning tweeted in part, “Portland, which is out of control, should finally, after almost three months, bring in the national guard. The mayor and governor are putting people’s lives at risk. They will be held accountable.”
It comes as demonstrations and rioting has continued nonstop for months, efforts in recent weeks have refocused away from downtown buildings after Gov. Kate Brown announced federal officers would no longer engage with protester in front of the federal courthouse.
Instead, Oregon State Police were tasked with protecting the building and helping Portland police respond to protests that have lately targeted police buildings in the north and southeast sides of the city.
The agreement was expected to last just two weeks and expires Wednesday. FOX 12 reached out to OSP, Portland Police and the Governor’s Office about what happens next.
OSP said, “We are still in discussions regarding OSP involvement.”
Portland police said they didn’t have any information as to how long police will assist them. FOX 12 did not hear back from Gov. Brown’s office.
