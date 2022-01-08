PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A third high school in Portland will transition to distance learning next week due to COVID-19 staffing shortages and absences, Portland Public Schools announced.

PPS said Roosevelt High School will be closed beginning on Monday through at least Friday. Students will transition to distance learning. The district said there is a significant increase in absences of students and staff from COVID-19.

Roosevelt joins Cleveland and McDaniel high schools as those that have temporary distance learning next week.

Cleveland and McDaniel high schools to close Friday, transition to distance learning due to COVID-19 PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Public Schools announced on Thursday night that two high schools will be closed Friday and will transition to…

The district also said during distance learning, all in-person extracurricular activities will be postponed, including athletics and performing arts. This includes practices, competitions, rehearsals and/or performances.

Breakfast and lunch will be offered for pick-up. Meals will be available for pick-up every day between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Roosevelt.

Parents with questions can get help here.