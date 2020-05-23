PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Rose Festival held a porch parade on Saturday to kick off this year's festivities.
People in the community were asked to decorate their front porches, windows and sidewalks to help launch the Rose Festival's virtual celebration.
A VIP procession rolled through the participating neighborhoods.
"This is a great idea. it certainly brought our block together. We’ve been walking around and looking at all the other houses. Gives us a sense of community,” Evelyn Kennedy said.
“It's weird not to see the Rose Festival down on the Waterfront. I drove across the river the other day and it was weird not to see it, but it's still that same sense of community and pride in the city. It still comes through," Hallie Craddock said.
The homes will remain decorated in different themes through May 30th but there are a ton of other Rose-Fest events too.
View a virtual map here.
