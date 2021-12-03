Portland's 'Singing Christmas Tree' is back with in-person performances

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland's Singing Christmas Tree is ready to celebrate the season with in-person performances again this year.

Last year, performances were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the group is back live and in a new location - Sunset Presbyterian Church, off Northwest Cornell Road.

The Christmas Spectacular includes the Singing Christmas Tree choir, dancing, and a cinematic living nativity.

Organizers say it's the perfect way for the whole family to enjoy the spirit of the season.

"It is a Portland Christmas tradition, this is the 59th year. It’s so exciting to get back to having a live performance. It's such a unique energy anyway, but you add in the hope and joy of Christmas with it, and you just leave so excited for the holiday season and what's to come," said Paul Van Sickle.

The choir is made up of adults and teens, and a youth choir as well with ages 8-12. There are also solo performances.

The group just added an additional performance for Sunday at 5 p.m. due to a high demand for tickets. To purchase tickets, visit singingchristmastree.org.