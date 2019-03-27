PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A framed photo of a controversial figure in Oregon’s history has been stolen from Portland City Hall.
The picture in question was a portrait of Neil Goldschmidt, who served as Portland’s 45th mayor and Oregon’s 33rd governor.
Staffers at City Hall say a member of the public stole the photo.
Years after Goldschmidt left office, he admitted to sexually abusing a teenage girl during his first term as mayor.
His photo used to hang in Oregon's Capitol as well but was removed after the abuse was made public.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.