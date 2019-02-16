Positive checkup for Portland: Rose City ranks among healthiest places to live in U.S.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland had a positive health checkup, according to one new report.
WalletHub ranks Portland among the healthiest places to live in the U.S. for 2019.
The Rose City comes in fourth on the list, behind San Francisco, Seattle and San Diego.
WalletHub compared more than 170 of the largest U.S. cities across 42 metrics, including the cost of medical visits, consumption of fruits and vegetables and fitness clubs per capita.
Portland topped the list for the most healthy restaurants per capita and was third in the rankings of the highest percentage of physically active adults, with Seattle topping that particular list.
Tacoma was 69th on the list. Salem was 119th.
Gulfport, Mississippi; Laredo, Texas; and Brownsville, Texas were the bottom three cities in WalletHub’s rankings.
For the full report, go to wallethub.com.
WalletHub previously placed Portland among the best cities for people with active lifestyles.
