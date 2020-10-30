Positive news amid a devastating wildfire season: Zero COVID-19 outbreaks reported among Oregon, Washington fire camps

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After a devastating fire season, there is positive news to report.
Miraculously, there were no outbreaks of COVID-19 among fire camps in both Oregon and Washington.
Mariah Rawlins, emergency response unit manager for the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (or the title she’s been called during the pandemic, ‘COVID Czar’), said she attributes this to the COVID module, this year’s new way of fighting fire in the middle of a pandemic, which was formed months before September’s destructive fires.
It’s a practice of safety measures for crews like wearing masks and distancing, and also the screening, monitoring, and tracking of cases at fire camps.
Numerous agencies across the region are behind it.
At the peak of fire season, there were 9,000 Oregon and Washington firefighters working. Only seven tested positive for COVID-19, said Rawlins.
“My worst fear would be that there was an outbreak and we didn’t catch it in time before everyone started to go back to their families and their communities,” she said.
What the COVID module boils down to is the re-creation of fire camp, which normally is a breeding ground for viruses or ‘camp crud.’
“You’ll have hundreds and sometimes up to a thousand firefighters, and they live in tents literally right next to each other,” said Rawlins. “They attend briefings regularly right next to each other, they eat standing at tables right next to each other, and I mean, it is the definition of a congregate setting.”
This year, though, looked a lot different.
Crews were spaced out and given more resources to practice good hygiene.
It worked so well, even camp crud dropped dramatically.
“I think we started off really setting the stage, the importance of this. And everybody came to these fires with the knowledge of that,” Brett Weidemiller, who was a safety officer for Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 3 this fire season.
Weidemiller said he made sure crews knew how serious taking COVID-19 precautions was.
“Just being able to go into these environments, do our jobs as safely as we can and leave a good, positive outcome for that community was my biggest concern,” he said.
Weidemiller said without the COVID module, he doesn’t believe they would’ve been as successful.
Rawlins believes portions of the COVID module won’t go away, even after the pandemic.
However, those communal aspects like dining together will come back. She said they’re extremely important in building camaraderie.
