CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - According to Clark County Public Health, the number of positive lab tests for flu more than doubled in three weeks in the county.
From mid-Nov. to early Dec. the number of positive lab tests for flu more than doubled in Clark County from roughly 15 percent positive lab tests to 32 percent.
FOX 12 spoke with Doctor Alan Melnick, the public health director for Clark County on what these numbers actually mean.
“It does not mean that X percentage of people have the flu. I think what would become more alarming is when we start seeing emergency departments, doctor’s offices overwhelmed with people who have the flu. We’re not seeing that yet,” Dr. Melnick said.
Even though those positive lab tests for Clark County sit much higher than the national positivity of 11 percent and are higher than Oregon and Washington’s positivity rates as well, Dr. Melnick says this isn’t alarming as numbers fluctuate geographically and the disease is easily spread.
“It’s a respiratory virus you know we spread it when we cough or sneeze and we don’t wash our hands and touch somebody else,” Dr. Melnick said.
He says the lab numbers right now don’t tell us how many people are sick yet.
If you are sick, he says stay home, cover your mouth and wash your hands.
Doctor Melnick says the best way to protect yourself and others is to get a flu shot
“I mean the best gift I think you can give to somebody around the holidays season is get them a flu shot,” Dr. Melnick said.
The CDC does say that the flu can peak from Dec. through Feb., but it could all the way through spring. And the Clark County Public Health department does also say that if you have not gotten your flu shot it still advises you to do that, you can get it through a pharmacy or your local doctor.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
