JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say they are investigating a homicide and an officer-involved shooting in Josephine County in southern Oregon.
On Wednesday at 12:56 p.m. deputies got a report of a fully involved vehicle fire in a wooded area off McMullen Creek Road, seven miles from Lake Selmac. Due to poor road conditions, fire personnel could not get to the vehicle.
As the fire started to go out, two bodies were found. The identity of the victims has not been released. The incident is being treated as a homicide investigation.
As the investigation moved into Thursday a second separate incident took place. Law enforcement from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police were at a staging area more than a mile from the burnt vehicle when two vehicles drove up.
Law enforcement says while an attempt was made to contact the first vehicle and officer-involved shooting took place when a deputy from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office shot their gun at the vehicle that left the scene and is still at large. No suspect information is available at this time.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is taking the lead in the officer-involved shooting investigation. The deputy involved in the shooting is on paid administrative leave due to policy reasons.
