Possible snow accumulation for some of the metro area early Sunday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A chance for some snow accumulation is possible around the Portland metro area late Saturday in to early Sunday morning, according to FOX 12 chief meteorologist Mark Nelsen.
Quick update on our little "sloppy wet snow/rain event" tonight. Models looking more reasonable with a very "marginal" setup for snow in lowest elevations. Most of us sure won't be sledding... https://t.co/HVBzGNtuKN pic.twitter.com/O9a8nI9x1l— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 18, 2021
The latest forecast for most people in Portland is after 7 p.m., it may be possible to see some snow but it’s not likely it will stick. Expect very wet and sloppy snow as part of a mix.
Where sticking snow is possible is in higher elevations like the West Hills or eastern Multnomah and Clackamas counties. It’s possible those areas could get one to two inches of snow.
There’s also a chance the hills around Salem, Dundee and McMinnville could get several inches of snow.
FOX 12 wants you to be prepared if you’re traveling in snow on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. If roads are snow-covered, use caution, slow down and give yourself plenty of stopping distance.
Earlier Saturday, many Portlanders prepared for wintry weather by stocking up on essentials.
