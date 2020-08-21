PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Federal buildings in downtown have been shut down because of a possible threat, including the courthouse and bankruptcy court.
Earlier on Friday, the City of Portland asked all of its employees to leave by 12 p.m. and to avoid that area through the weekend. The city said it made the decision once it learned the federal buildings were being closed. City officials decided it would be best to ask their employees to leave, as their buildings are in close proximity. They also referenced demonstrations planned for this weekend that could turn violent.
The FBI says it can’t release a lot of information because it is trying to figure out if the possible threat is credible. Officials explain that when information comes in, they work with local and federal partners.
It’s not clear exactly why this threat prompted the closure of the federal facilities. The FBI echoed calls on Friday from other local and state leaders to end the violence.
The FBI is asking the public for help identifying people who are actively instigating violence in the city. Officials are accepting tips and digital media that shows violent encounters online here.
The FBI says they do investigate hundreds of threats made each year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.