BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A team of meteorologists from the National Weather Service will be in Battle Ground Tuesday to determine whether a possible funnel cloud people saw on Monday evening really was a tornado.
Video shot by Gary Gerber at about 7:20 p.m. on Monday shows what looks like the forming of a funnel and debris in the air in the north Battle Ground area.
Great video of a likely tornado near Battle Ground, WA at around 7:20 PM. You can clearly see the circulation and debris in the air. Waiting for confirmation from @NWSPortland. pic.twitter.com/yb5hRHXEKt— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) September 28, 2021
The National Weather Service says videos like Gerber's do indeed suggest this was a real, although, weak tornado. NWS meteorologists also say they could see signs of it on the Doppler radar.
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says it was possibly an EF-0, which is typical for tornados that are seen in the Pacific Northwest. While those types of tornados are considered weak, they can do some damage. Some tree limbs and debris could be seen scattered across roadways Monday night.
NWS meteorologists will arrive to the scene Tuesday morning to conduct at storm survey. They will be looking at the length and width of the path, as well as the strength of the possible tornado.
Seeing more damage now in Battle Ground from presumed tornado. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/tnIFC0OlP4— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 28, 2021
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.