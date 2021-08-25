SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The new Oregon Economic and Revenue Forecast released Wednesday contained welcome news for state taxpayers: the annual kicker looks like it will be the most it has ever been.
In the forecast, which is published four times a year, the executive summary started with a short, positive sentence: “The economic outlook remains bright.” For Oregon’s economic outlook, it could be as bright as $1.9 billion in personal income tax kicker credit for returns filed for tax year 2021. The forecast states “The median taxpayer can expect to receive a credit of $420, while the average is estimated to be $850.”
A breakdown of projected individual kicker amounts from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis is below:
Under state law, the kicker tax sends money back to taxpayers whenever personal income tax revenues come in at least 2% above initial projections during a 2-year budget cycle. The kicker has been an element of Oregon state taxes for decades.
SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The revenue forecast released by the Oregon state government Wednesday isn’t just promising, it’s historic.
The forecast released Wednesday echoes the one published in May, which also predicted a historic kicker. But the new forecast puts the kicker much higher than the one reported in May – half a billion dollars more. The next forecast will be released at the end of the year.
Gov. Kate Brown released a statement on the forecast, which said in part that it is “another sign that Oregon’s economy is healthy, strong, and on the path for a rapid recovery. This is welcome news at a time that Oregonians continue to face immense challenges: from wildfire recovery to extreme drought to our worst surge of cases and hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
(4) comments
Has everyone forgot about the money that the state of Oregon took from us because of covid relief ?Our payments that we were supposed to got tax free, and then were taxed on
What are you talking about? Mine wasn't. You need to get a better CPA, or someone else's mom to do your taxes for you.
Potlander's would sell their soul to the democrat's for 2bits and a joint.
yo, where do we sign up?
