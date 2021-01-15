SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily removing some collection boxes in Portland and Salem due to “potential upcoming civil events.”
USPS will also be closing certain Post Office locations early.
USPS reported that these measures are to protect postal property, employees and the public.
Law enforcement has stated they are prepared for “civil unrest” at the State Capitol due to next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Oregon State Police will utilize the Oregon National Guard, as necessary.
The Portland Police Bureau is also prepared for the possibility of protests, though Chief Chuck Lovell stated there are no known specific threats to Portland.
The Portland and Salem collection boxes that will be temporarily removed are:
- Salem: 355 Capitol St NE
- Salem: 1299 Ferry St SE
- Salem: 955 Center St NE
- Salem: 1489 State St
- Salem: 101 High St SE
- Salem: 900 State ST NE
- Salem: 440 Church St SE
- Salem: 1162 Court St NE
- Salem: 242 Church ST SE
- Salem: 324 Church St NE
- Salem: 245 Winter St SE
- Salem: 201 High St NE
- Salem: 201 High St SE
- Portland: 101 SW Madison
- Portland: 101 SW Madison
Similar measures are being taken nationwide. A full list can be found at this link.
To find the nearest collection boxes in service or post off locations, go to usps.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.