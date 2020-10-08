SALEM, OR (KPTV) - It's a busy time for the United States Postal Service as ballots in Oregon will start being mailed out next week to registered voters.
Postal workers in Salem and across the state are getting ready to mail-out and collect ballots for the November election. It will be a busy few weeks as Oregonians use the decades long tradition of voting-by-mail.
"We are on heightened awareness because we want to make sure we are serving the American people and we want to make sure they get that right to vote. So by doing that we have a lot of organizations, policies and procedures in place," said Connie Cruz, a letter carrier for the USPS.
Oregonians first started mailing in their ballots in Linn County back on Nov. 3, 1981.
"Since that time, Oregon's been the leader of vote-by-mail nationally," Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said.
Officials want to assure Oregonians it's still a process they can be confident in - thanks to the state's strong relationship with the USPS.
"We'll take in about 1.3 million ballots here in the state of Oregon. And even if they all came in in one day - which they don't, they usually come in 18 to 21 days - even if they come in one day, we'd be able to process that using all of our equipment in one hour," said William Schwartz, Oregon USPS District Manager.
Even though they can do that, as always, the sooner people turn in their ballot, the better.
"This election is not going to be much different in Oregon, thankfully, than previous elections," Oregon Elections Director Steve Trouts said. "So really the timelines that we had for the May primary still apply. We encourage everybody to get their ballot back in as soon as they can."
Postage is prepaid for all ballots this year, but make sure to mail them out no later than a week before the election - that's Oct. 27.
All ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Locations for Oregon Drop Boxes will be updated 20 days before the election. For more information, click here.
